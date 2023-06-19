NZ vs SL: आगामी सीरीज के पहले ही टीम को लगा तगड़ा झटका, ये स्टार गेंदबाज चोट के चलते बाहर
NZ vs SL: आगामी सीरीज के पहले ही टीम को लगा तगड़ा झटका, ये स्टार गेंदबाज चोट के चलते बाहर

Player Injured: आगामी सीरीज के लिए एक टीम को तगड़ा झटका लगा है. एक स्टार गेंदबाज को चोट के चलते आगामी सीरीज से बाहर करना पड़ा है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 02:59 PM IST

New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka: न्यूजीलैंड की महिला क्रिकेट टीम को जून महीने में ही श्रीलंका का दौरा करना है, जहां टीम 3 वनडे मैच और इतने ही टी20 मुकाबले खेलेगी. यह दौरा 27 जून से शुरू होगा. इससे पहले ही न्यूजीलैंड टीम के लिए एक बुरी खबर आई है. चोट के चलते एक तेज गेंदबाज को इस दौरे से बाहर होना पड़ा है. हालांकि, उनकी जगह पर दूसरे खिलाड़ी को टीम में जगह मिल गई है.

