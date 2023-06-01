ODI World Cup: वर्ल्ड कप के लिए चुपके से चुन लिए गए ये खिलाड़ी! 5 स्टार होटल में रोहित-द्रविड़ की मीटिंग
topStories1hindi1720408
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

ODI World Cup: वर्ल्ड कप के लिए चुपके से चुन लिए गए ये खिलाड़ी! 5 स्टार होटल में रोहित-द्रविड़ की मीटिंग

Team India: भारतीय टीम का फोकस फिलहाल वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) पर है, जो मुकाबला 7 जून से लंदन के द ओवल मैदान पर खेला जाना है. रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी वाली टीम के सामने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की कड़ी चुनौती है. इसके बाद भारत को अपनी मेजबानी में इसी साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेलना है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Trending Photos

ODI World Cup: वर्ल्ड कप के लिए चुपके से चुन लिए गए ये खिलाड़ी! 5 स्टार होटल में रोहित-द्रविड़ की मीटिंग

Indian Team, ODI World Cup: भारत की मेजबानी में इसी साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup-2023) खेला जाना है. यूं तो इस आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट के लिए कई खिलाड़ी पहले से ही तय हैं लेकिन रणनीति और प्लान पहले से ही बनने लगते हैं. फिलहाल टीम इंडिया का फोकस वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) पर है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
lifestyle
रोजाना 1 कप पीएं अनानास की चाय, पेट की लटकची चर्बी से पाएं छुटकारा
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...
vastu tips
कंगाली की ओर ले जाता है इस दिशा में बना बाथरूम, धन कुबेर हो जाते हैं भयंकर नाराज!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात