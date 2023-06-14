World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से 4 महीने पहले हुई बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, इन दो टीमों के बीच खेला जाएगा फाइनल
World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से 4 महीने पहले हुई बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, इन दो टीमों के बीच खेला जाएगा फाइनल

ODI World Cup 2023: अक्टूबर-नवंबर में खेले जाने वाले वनडे वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर एक दिग्गज ने बड़ी भविष्यवाणी की है. इस दिग्गज ने उन दो टीमों के नाम बताए हैं जो फाइनल मैच खेल सकती हैं.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से 4 महीने पहले हुई बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, इन दो टीमों के बीच खेला जाएगा फाइनल

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup 2023) इस साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर में भारत में खेला जाएगा. ये टूर्नामेंट 46 दिनों तक चलेगा और तीन नॉकआउट सहित 48 मैच खेले जाएंगे. इस बार वर्ल्ड कप में 10 टीमें खेलती हुईं नजर आएंगी. वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का शेड्यूल अभी आना बाकी है. लेकिन पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान ने पहले से ही एक बड़ी भविष्यवाणी कर दी है. उन्होंने उन दो टीमों के नाम बताए हैं जो फाइनल मैच खेल सकती हैं.

