World Cup: वर्ल्ड कप के पहले ही मैच में टूटा इस खिलाड़ी का दिल, किसी दुश्मन के साथ भी ना हो ऐसा!
World Cup Qualifiers : वर्ल्ड कप-2023 के क्वालिफायर मैच में एक बल्लेबाज के नाम अनचाहा रिकॉर्ड दर्ज हो गया. नेपाल और जिम्बाब्वे के बीच हरारे में कप क्वालिफायर का पहला मैच हुआ. इस मैच में नेपाल के ओपनर के साथ जो हुआ, वह ताउम्र भूल नहीं पाएंगे.

Jun 18, 2023, 03:18 PM IST

Nepal vs Zimbabwe, World Cup Qualifiers: भारत की मेजबानी में इसी साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेला जाना है. इसका शेड्यूल तो अभी जारी नहीं किया गया है लेकिन इसके क्वालिफायर मैच जारी हैं. वर्ल्ड कप क्वालिफायर के पहले मैच में नेपाल और जिम्बाब्वे की भिड़ंत हुई. इस मैच में नेपाल के ओपनर के साथ जो हुआ, वह ताउम्र याद रखेंगे.

