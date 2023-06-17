SL vs PAK: जुलाई में होने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए टीम का ऐलान, 21 साल के खिलाड़ी की खुली किस्मत
SL vs PAK: जुलाई में होने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए टीम का ऐलान, 21 साल के खिलाड़ी की खुली किस्मत

Test team announced: टीम इंडिया को आगामी 12 जुलाई से वेस्ट इंडीज दौरा करना है. इस दौरे पर टीम शुरुआती दो मुकाबले टेस्ट फॉर्मेट में खेलने वाली है. पहला मुकाबला 12-16 जुलाई तक खेला जाएगा, जबकि दूसरा मैच 20-24 जुलाई तक होगा. इस बीच एक क्रिकेट टीम ने जुलाई में ही होने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए स्क्वॉड का ऐलान कर दिया है. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

SL vs PAK: जुलाई में होने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए टीम का ऐलान, 21 साल के खिलाड़ी की खुली किस्मत

PCB vs SL, Test Series: टीम इंडिया को आगामी 12 जुलाई से वेस्ट इंडीज दौरा करना है. इस दौरे पर टीम शुरुआती दो मुकाबले टेस्ट फॉर्मेट में खेलने वाली है. पहला मुकाबला 12-16 जुलाई तक खेला जाएगा, जबकि दूसरा मैच 20-24 जुलाई तक होगा. इस बीच एक क्रिकेट टीम ने जुलाई में ही होने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए स्क्वॉड का ऐलान कर दिया है. 21 साल के एक खिलाड़ी की किस्मत खुल गई है. इस खिलाड़ी को टेस्ट स्क्वॉड में मौका दिया गया है. 

