VIDEO : लॉर्ड्स में Ashes Test के दौरान कटा बवाल, प्रदर्शनकारियों को खिलाड़ियों ने मिलकर खदेड़ा

Ashes Series : ऑस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड के बीच एशेज सीरीज के दूसरे टेस्ट मैच के दौरान बवाल हो गया. ऐतिहासिक लॉर्ड्स मैदान पर बुधवार से शुरू हुए इस टेस्ट मैच में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने जमकर हंगामा किया. एक तो मैदान में खिलाड़ियों तक पहुंच गया.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

Invader in 2nd Test, Ashes Series : ऑस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड (ENG vs AUS) के बीच एशेज सीरीज (Ashes-2023) के दूसरे टेस्ट मैच के पहले ही दिन बवाल हो गया. इस मैच के शुरुआती दिन दो प्रदर्शनकारियों ने स्टेडियम में जमकर हंगामा किया. एक तो मैदान में खिलाड़ियों तक पहुंच गया. बाद में पुलिस ने मामले को संभाला.

