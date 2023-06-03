Team India: इतिहास रचने से एक कदम दूर अजिंक्य रहाणे, WTC फाइनल में नाम कर लेंगे 'डबल' कीर्तिमान!
topStories1hindi1722774
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: इतिहास रचने से एक कदम दूर अजिंक्य रहाणे, WTC फाइनल में नाम कर लेंगे 'डबल' कीर्तिमान!

WTC Final 2023: आईपीएल 2023 में शानदार बल्लेबाजी के दम पर WTC फाइनल के लिए टीम इंडिया में जगह बनाने वाले अजिंक्य रहाणे ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ इस मैच में एक नहीं दो-दो कीर्तिमान नाम सकते हैं. वह महान सचिन तेंदुलकर और सुनील गावस्कर के एक खास क्लब में शामिल हो सकते हैं. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: इतिहास रचने से एक कदम दूर अजिंक्य रहाणे, WTC फाइनल में नाम कर लेंगे 'डबल' कीर्तिमान!

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 7 से 11 जून तक वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मुकाबला खेला जाएगा. यह मैच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेला जाना है. दोनों टीमों इंग्लैंड पहुंचकर अपनी-अपनी तैयारियों में जुट गई हैं. भारत लगातार दूसरी बार इस चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में पहुंचा है, तो वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए यह पहला फाइनल होगा. इस मैच में अजिंक्य रहाणे अपने नाम एक नहीं दो-दो कीर्तिमान नाम सकते हैं. वह सचिन-गावस्कर जैसे दिग्गजों के खास क्लब में शामिल होने से मात्र एक कदम दूर हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Powered by Tomorrow.io
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
unemployment
‘जॉब में मत करो जिंदगी बर्बाद’- हर महीने करोड़ों कमाने वाले लड़के की लोगों को सलाह
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ