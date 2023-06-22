Team India: जडेजा के करियर के लिए खतरा बन गया था ये घातक क्रिकेटर, अब टीम इंडिया में सेलेक्शन के लिए तरस रहा
Team India: जडेजा के करियर के लिए खतरा बन गया था ये घातक क्रिकेटर, अब टीम इंडिया में सेलेक्शन के लिए तरस रहा

Team India Cricketer: BCCI और सेलेक्टर्स ने अचानक भारत के एक विस्फोटक ऑलराउंडर से किनारा कर लिया है. भारत का ये क्रिकेटर एक वक्त पर आईपीएल में शानदार प्रदर्शन के कारण टीम इंडिया में एंट्री मारने की दहलीज पर नजर आ रहा था, लेकिन अब इस खिलाड़ी को कोई नहीं पूछ रहा है. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 09:59 AM IST

Team India: जडेजा के करियर के लिए खतरा बन गया था ये घातक क्रिकेटर, अब टीम इंडिया में सेलेक्शन के लिए तरस रहा

Team India: BCCI और सेलेक्टर्स ने अचानक भारत के एक विस्फोटक ऑलराउंडर से किनारा कर लिया है. भारत का ये क्रिकेटर एक वक्त पर आईपीएल में शानदार प्रदर्शन के कारण टीम इंडिया में एंट्री मारने की दहलीज पर नजर आ रहा था, लेकिन अब इस खिलाड़ी को कोई नहीं पूछ रहा है. ये खिलाड़ी आईपीएल में अपने शानदार प्रदर्शन की वजह से रवींद्र जडेजा जैसे ऑलराउंडर को भी चुनौती दे रहा था. अब टीम इंडिया में एक मौका पाने के लिए ये खिलाड़ी तरस रहा है, लेकिन उसे कोई चांस नहीं मिल रहा है.   

