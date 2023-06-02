Team India : WTC फाइनल में नहीं खेलेंगे अश्विन! कोच के बयान से मचा तहलका
Team India : WTC फाइनल में नहीं खेलेंगे अश्विन! कोच के बयान से मचा तहलका

IND vs AUS Playing 11: लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेला जाएगा. इसके लिए खिलाड़ी तैयारियों में जुटे हैं. इस बीच धाकड़ क्रिकेटर रविंचंद्रन अश्विन (R Ashwin) को लेकर बड़ी खबर आई है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

IND vs AUS Playing 11: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को 7 जून से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेलना है. ये मुकाबला लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर खेला जाएगा जिसके लिए खिलाड़ी तैयारियों में जुटे हैं. इस बीच धाकड़ ऑलराउंडर रविंचंद्रन अश्विन (R Ashwin) को लेकर बड़ी खबर आई है.  

