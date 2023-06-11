WTC Final: इन 3 खिलाड़ियों की वजह से भारत हारा WTC फाइनल, बन गए अरबों फैंस के विलेन!
क्रिकेट

WTC Final Result: टीम इंडिया को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में 5वें और अंतिम दिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से हरा दिया. लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर भारतीय टीम को जीत के लिए 444 रनों का लक्ष्य मिला था, लेकिन उसकी दूसरी पारी 234 रन पर सिमट गई. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 05:47 PM IST

India vs Australia, WTC Final: भारतीय टीम का सपना लगातार दूसरी बार टूट गया और उसे फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने हराकर वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final-2023) जीत ली. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इस मैच में भारत के सामने जीत के लिए 444 रनों का लक्ष्य रखा था. टीम इंडिया की दूसरी पारी मैच के 5वें और आखिरी दिन रविवार को 234 रन पर खत्म हो गई. इससे ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 209 रनों से जीत मिली. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहली बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया.

