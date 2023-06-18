IPL: आईपीएल स्टार रिंकू सिंह ने खोल दिया बड़ा राज, GF को लेकर बताया हैरान करने वाला सच!
IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 में बल्ले से गर्दा उड़ाने वाले कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स के रिंकू सिंह ने अब एक बड़े राज पर से पर्दा हटा दिया है. इस खिलाड़ी ने हाल ही में खत्म हुए इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 में बेहतरीन बल्लेबाजी कर अपनी टीम को कई मैच जिताए थे.

Jun 18, 2023

Rinku Singh: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 की विजेता टीम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स रही. फाइनल मुकाबले में धोनी की चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने हार्दिक पांड्या की डिफेंडिंग चैंपियन गुजरात टाइटंस को उसी के घर में मात देकर पांचवीं आईपीएल ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की थी. इस बीच आईपीएल में अपने दम पर KKR को कई मैच जिताने वाले रिंकू सिंह ने एक बड़ा खुलासा कर दिया है. उन्होंने गर्लफ्रेंड को लेकर यह राज खोला है.

