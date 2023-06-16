World Cup 2023: चुटकियों में मैच पलटने वाले इस खिलाड़ी की वर्ल्ड कप में होगी वापसी! टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी
topStories1hindi1739750
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

World Cup 2023: चुटकियों में मैच पलटने वाले इस खिलाड़ी की वर्ल्ड कप में होगी वापसी! टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी

Team India: इसी साल भारत की मेजबानी में ही वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का आयोजन होना है. इस बड़े ICC टूर्नामेंट से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए एक बड़ी खुशखबरी आई है. टीम इंडिया के फैंस भी इस खबर को पढ़कर गदगद हो जाएंगे. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:25 AM IST

Trending Photos

World Cup 2023: चुटकियों में मैच पलटने वाले इस खिलाड़ी की वर्ल्ड कप में होगी वापसी! टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी

ODI World Cup 2023: टीम इंडिया के कई बड़े मैच विनर खिलाड़ी पिछले लंबे समय चोटों से जूझ रहे हैं. इसी के चलते भारतीय टीम को काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. भारत को इस साल के अंत में अपनी मेजबानी में ही वनडे वर्ल्ड कप भी खेलना है. इससे पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए एक बड़ी और अच्छी खबर सामने आ रही है. यह खबर पढ़कर शायद ही कोई क्रिकेट फैन ऐसा होगा जिसे खुशी नहीं होगी. आइए आपको बताते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Avika Gor
Avika Gor: बालिका वधू की आनंदी को सलमान खान की दो फिल्मों से रातों रात किया गया बाहर
Varun Sharma
Varun Sharma: कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर ने कहा था ‘गेटआउट’, पेंट के डिब्बों में मिला खाना
Ruchira Kamboj
ऐसी मानसिकता के लिए हमारे पास सहानुभूति के अलावा कुछ नहीं- भारत ने PAK को हड़काया
Russian Embassy
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई संसद के पास दूतावास बनाने की रूस की योजना नाकाम, जानें पूरा मामला
car
Financial Tips: कार खरीदते वक्त ध्यान रखें ये 3 बातें, बचा लेंगे पैसा