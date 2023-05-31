Rishabh Pant: टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, ऋषभ पंत की वापसी पर आया दिल खुश करने वाला अपडेट
Hindi News

Rishabh Pant: टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, ऋषभ पंत की वापसी पर आया दिल खुश करने वाला अपडेट

Rishabh Pant Comeback: टीम इंडिया के स्टार विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) की फिटनेस पर बड़ा अपडेट आया. दिसंबर 2022 में ऋषभ पंत का कार ड्राइव करते हुए भयानक एक्सीडेंट हो गया था.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

Rishabh Pant Health Update: टीम इंडिया को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (ICC World Test Championship) के बाद सिंतबर में एशिया कप और अक्टूबर-नवंबर में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप भी खेला जाना है. इसी बीच टीम इंडिया के स्टार विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) की वापसी पर बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है. ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) 30 दिसंबर 2022 को कार एक्सीडेंट (Rishabh Pant Accident) में गंभीर रूप से चोटिल हुए थे.

