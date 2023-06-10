Rohit Sharma: रोहित शर्मा का लंदन में बड़ा कारनामा, तोड़ डाला सचिन तेंदुलकर का ये महारिकॉर्ड
Rohit Sharma: रोहित शर्मा का लंदन में बड़ा कारनामा, तोड़ डाला सचिन तेंदुलकर का ये महारिकॉर्ड

Rohit Sharma: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने शनिवार को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) मैच में बड़ा मुकाम हासिल किया. लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर रोहित ने एक मामले में महानतम बल्लेबाजों में शुमार सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) को पीछे छोड़ा.

Rohit Sharma Record, WTC Final-2023: भारतीय टीम फिलहाल ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ लंदन में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेल रही है. इस मुकाबले में भारत को जीत के लिए 444 रन का लक्ष्य मिला. इस बीच भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने महान सचिन तेंदुलकर को एक मामले में पीछे छोड़ दिया.

