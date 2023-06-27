World Cup 2023: कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने भरी हुंकार, वर्ल्ड कप 2023 का शेड्यूल सामने आते ही टीमों को दी चेतावनी!
World Cup 2023: कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने भरी हुंकार, वर्ल्ड कप 2023 का शेड्यूल सामने आते ही टीमों को दी चेतावनी!

World Cup 2023 Schedule: वनडे वर्ल्‍ड कप 2023 का शेड्यूल सामने आते ही टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने बड़ा बयान दिया है. ये टूर्नामेंट 5 अक्‍टूबर से 19 नवंबर तक खेला जाएगा.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

World Cup 2023: कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने भरी हुंकार, वर्ल्ड कप 2023 का शेड्यूल सामने आते ही टीमों को दी चेतावनी!

Rohit Sharma On World Cup 2023: आईसीसी ने आईसीसी वनडे वर्ल्‍ड कप 2023 (World Cup 2023 Schedule) के कार्यक्रम की घोषणा कर दी है. टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत 5 अक्‍टूबर से होगी और फाइनल मुकाबला 19 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा. वर्ल्‍ड कप का शेड्यूल सामने आते ही टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा का बड़ा बयान सामने आया है. भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा को उम्मीद है कि आगामी वर्ल्ड कप (World Cup 2023) बहुत प्रतिस्पर्धी होगा क्योंकि खेल की गति काफी बढ़ गई है.

