Rohit Sharma: रोहित शर्मा ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट से लिया संन्यास? इस पोस्ट ने अचानक मचा दिया तहलका
Rohit Sharma: रोहित शर्मा ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट से लिया संन्यास? इस पोस्ट ने अचानक मचा दिया तहलका

Rohit Sharma News: टीम इंडिया की वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) में हार के साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट ने तहलका मचा दिया है. दरअसल, सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट वायरल हो रही है, जिसमें ये लिखा है कि रोहित शर्मा ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) में टीम इंडिया की हार के बाद टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास का ऐलान कर दिया है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Rohit Sharma: रोहित शर्मा ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट से लिया संन्यास? इस पोस्ट ने अचानक मचा दिया तहलका

Rohit Sharma Retirement: टीम इंडिया की वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) में हार के साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट ने तहलका मचा दिया है. दरअसल, सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट वायरल हो रही है, जिसमें ये लिखा है कि रोहित शर्मा ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) में टीम इंडिया की हार के बाद टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास का ऐलान कर दिया है. इस पोस्ट को देखते ही फैंस के होश उड़ गए कि आखिरी ये कैसे और क्या हो गया. अचानक रोहित शर्मा कैसे टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास का ऐलान कर सकते हैं.

