वेस्टइंडीज सीरीज में फेल हुए रोहित तो छिन जाएगी कप्तानी! मिल रहे संकेत
नागपुर के चुनौतीपूर्ण विकेट पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 120 रन के शानदार स्कोर को छोड़कर रोहित ने उस तरह की पारियां नहीं खेली हैं जैसी उनकी क्षमता के खिलाड़ी से उम्मीद की जाती है.

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:27 PM IST

क्या रोहित शर्मा को कप्तानी से हटाने का समय आ गया है? ये सवाल इसलिए उठ रहा है क्योंकि लंबे समय से उनके बल्ले से टेस्ट मैचों में रन नहीं आए हैं. हालांकि, उनकी कप्तानी पर तुरंत किसी प्रकार का खतरा नहीं है लेकिन वो आगामी वेस्टइंडीज टेस्ट सीरीज में शानदार प्रदर्शन नहीं करते हैं तो उन्हें खुद या फिर बोर्ड को किसी नतीजे पर पहुंचना पड़ सकता है.

