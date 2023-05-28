Team India: WTC Final के लिए ऋतुराज नहीं जाएंगे लंदन, इस युवा खिलाड़ी की एन मौके पर खुली किस्मत
Team India: WTC Final के लिए ऋतुराज नहीं जाएंगे लंदन, इस युवा खिलाड़ी की एन मौके पर खुली किस्मत

Team India: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 मैच 7 जून से खेला जाना है. इस बीच एक युवा खिलाड़ी की अचानक किस्मत खुल गई है. इस खिलाड़ी को भारतीय टीम के साथ लंदन जाने के मौका मिल रहा है. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 06:32 AM IST

Team India: WTC Final के लिए ऋतुराज नहीं जाएंगे लंदन, इस युवा खिलाड़ी की एन मौके पर खुली किस्मत

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच आगामी 7 से 11 जून तक वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 होगा. यह मैच लंदन के द ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेला जाएगा. इस बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. स्टैंडबाय खिलाड़ी ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ टीम इंडिया के साथ लंदन के लिए रवाना नहीं होंगे. उनकी जगह एक दूसरे युवा खिलाड़ी को टीम के साथ भेजा जाएगा. इस युवा खिलाड़ी ने आईपीएल 2023 में बल्ले से कहर मचाया हुआ था. 

