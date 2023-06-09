IND vs AUS: 'लॉर्ड शार्दुल' का वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट में डंका, महान ब्रैडमैन और एलन बॉर्डर की कर ली बराबरी
topStories1hindi1731565
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs AUS: 'लॉर्ड शार्दुल' का वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट में डंका, महान ब्रैडमैन और एलन बॉर्डर की कर ली बराबरी

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में WTC फाइनल खेल जा रहा है. इस मैच के तीसरे दिन भारतीय ऑलराउंडर शार्दुल ठाकुर ने अपने नाम एक बड़ी उपलब्धि कर ली.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs AUS: 'लॉर्ड शार्दुल' का वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट में डंका, महान ब्रैडमैन और एलन बॉर्डर की कर ली बराबरी

Shardul Thakur Record: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेले जा रहे मैच में टीम इंडिया का अभी तक का प्रदर्शन बेहद ही निराशाजनक रहा है. टीम इंडिया के टॉप ऑर्डर बल्लेबाज पूरी तरह फ्लॉप रहे. हालांकि, रवींद्र जडेजा, अजिंक्य रहाणे और शार्दुल ठाकुर की पारियों की बदौलत टीम इंडिया पहली पारी में 296 रनों तक पहुंच सकी. शार्दुल ठाकुर ने इस मैच में एक ऐसा कारनामा कर दिया जो कोई भी भारतीय बल्लेबाज ओवल के मैदान पर नहीं कर पाया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी