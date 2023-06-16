Asia Cup: एशिया कप होगा इस धुरंधर खिलाड़ी का आखिरी टूर्नामेंट, फाइनल जीतते ही ले लेंगे संन्यास!
topStories1hindi1740253
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Asia Cup: एशिया कप होगा इस धुरंधर खिलाड़ी का आखिरी टूर्नामेंट, फाइनल जीतते ही ले लेंगे संन्यास!

Indian Cricket: एशिया कप-2023 के लिए शेड्यूल का ऐलान तो कर दिया गया है, लेकिन टीम इंडिया की घोषणा अभी बाकी है. हालांकि ऐसे कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि भारतीय टीम का एक धाकड़ खिलाड़ी एशिया कप ट्रॉफी जीतते ही संन्यास का ऐलान कर सकता है. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

Trending Photos

Asia Cup: एशिया कप होगा इस धुरंधर खिलाड़ी का आखिरी टूर्नामेंट, फाइनल जीतते ही ले लेंगे संन्यास!

Asia Cup-2023, Indian Cricket Team: एशिया कप के शेड्यूल का ऐलान हो चुका है. अब ये टूर्नामेंट केवल पाकिस्तान में नहीं खेला जाएगा, बल्कि इसके अलावा श्रीलंका भी इसका मेजबान होगा. इस बीच एक भारतीय क्रिकेटर को लेकर बड़ी खबर है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार
cyclone Biparjoy
उखड़ गए पेड़, गुल हो गई बिजली...महातूफान बिपरजॉय से जुड़े ये हैं बड़े अपडेट