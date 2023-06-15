Shubman Gill: विंडीज दौरे से पहले शुभमन गिल पर लगेगा बैन? दिग्गज ने उठा दी ये बड़ी मांग
Shubman Gill: विंडीज दौरे से पहले शुभमन गिल पर लगेगा बैन? दिग्गज ने उठा दी ये बड़ी मांग

Shubman Gill Banned? भारतीय युवा ओपनर शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill) उस समय विवादों में आ गए, जब उन्होंने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में अंपायर के फैसले को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर ही विरोध दर्ज करा दिया. उन्होंने सरेआम एक फैसले को लेकर आपत्ति दर्ज की.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 04:29 AM IST

Shubman Gill: विंडीज दौरे से पहले शुभमन गिल पर लगेगा बैन? दिग्गज ने उठा दी ये बड़ी मांग

Ban on Shubman Gill? टीम इंडिया के स्टार ओपनर शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill) का नाम उस समय विवादों में आ गया, जब उन्होंने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में अंपायर को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर ही विरोध दर्ज करा दिया. ये सब उन्होंने मैच जारी रहने के दौरान किया. लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर भारत को इस मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से हराया और इस तरह पहली बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने का गौरव भी हासिल कर लिया.

