Team India: 'वर्ल्ड कप जीतने से ज्यादा मुश्किल ये काम', पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान ने कही हैरान करने वाली बात!
topStories1hindi1735907
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: 'वर्ल्ड कप जीतने से ज्यादा मुश्किल ये काम', पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान ने कही हैरान करने वाली बात!

Indian Cricket: टीम इंडिया को इसी साल अपने ही घर में वर्ल्ड कप खेलना है. इस बीच टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान ने बड़ा बयान दिया है .उनका यह बयान वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर सामने आया है. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: 'वर्ल्ड कप जीतने से ज्यादा मुश्किल ये काम', पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान ने कही हैरान करने वाली बात!

World Cup 2023: टीम इंडिया को हाल ही में खत्म हुए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों शर्मनाक हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इस हार पर कई दिग्गज क्रिकेटर अपनी राय रख रहे हैं. कोई कह रहा है कि आईपीएल की वजह से टीम को हार मिली. किसी का कहना है कि टीम इंडिया ने अश्विन को प्लेइंग-11 में शामिल नहीं कर बड़ी गलती की है. इस बीच पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर का बड़ा बयान सामने आया है, जिसमें उन्होंने वर्ल्ड कप जीतने से भी मुश्किल एक काम को बताया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों