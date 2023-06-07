SL vs AFG: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले इस टीम के लिए आई बड़ी खुशखबरी, भारत को सताने लगी चिंता!
ODI World Cup: भारत की मेजबानी में इसी साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेला जाना है. टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी दिग्गज ओपनर रोहित शर्मा संभालेंगे. इस बीच एक टीम के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी आई. उसने अपने खिलाड़ियों के दमदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत वर्ल्ड कप के लिए कदम बढ़ाए हैं.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: श्रीलंका ने हंबनटोटा में खेले गए तीसरे वनडे इंटरनेशनल मैच में अफगानिस्तान को 9 विकेट से हरा दिया. इसी के साथ श्रीलंकाई टीम ने 3 मैचों की सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम की. अब इस टीम की नजरें वर्ल्ड कप-2023 में जगह बनाने पर लगी हैं. श्रीलंकाई टीम सीधे क्वालिफाई करने में नाकाम रही जबकि अफगानिस्तान वर्ल्ड कप के लिए क्वालिफाई कर चुका है.

