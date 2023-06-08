WTC Final 2023: स्मिथ ने एक झटके में तोड़ दिए कई धांसू रिकॉर्ड, पोंटिंग-विराट को भी छोड़ा पीछे
IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच जारी WTC फाइनल मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज बल्लेबाज स्टीव स्मिथ ने मैच के दूसरे दिन अपना शतक पूरा कर लिया. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कई बड़े रिकॉर्ड भी ध्वस्त कर डाले.

Steve Smith Records: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेला जा रहा है. इस मैच के पहले दिन ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाज ट्रेविस हेड ने शानदार शतक जड़ा था, जिसके बाद दूसरे दिन के पहले सेशन में स्टीव स्मिथ ने अपना शतक पूरा किया. इस शतक के साथ स्मिथ ने कई धांसू रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लिए. उन्होंने रिकी पोंटिंग, विराट कोहली जैसे बल्लेबाजों को पछाड़ दिया. 

