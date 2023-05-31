Team India: WTC फाइनल में AUS को ऐसे हराएगा भारत, इस दिग्गज ने दे दिया टीम को जीत का मंत्र!
topStories1hindi1719333
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: WTC फाइनल में AUS को ऐसे हराएगा भारत, इस दिग्गज ने दे दिया टीम को जीत का मंत्र!

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल खेला जाना है. इस बड़े मैच के लिए दोनों टीमें इंग्लैंड पहुंच चुकी हैं और तैयारियों में जुट गई हैं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: WTC फाइनल में AUS को ऐसे हराएगा भारत, इस दिग्गज ने दे दिया टीम को जीत का मंत्र!

India vs Australia: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल जीतने का भारत के पास सुनहरा मौका है. 2021 में हुए WTC फाइनल में टीम को न्यूजीलैंड से हार झेलनी पड़ी थी. ऐसे में अब एक बार फिर टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ WTC फाइनल में भिड़ने वाली है. यह मैच इंग्लैंड के द ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में 7 से 11 जून के बीच खेला जाना है. इस बीच एक भारतीय दिग्गज ने कहा है कि टीम के एक खिलाड़ी की सलाह टीम के लिए अहम साबित हो सकती है.     

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Green tea
Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज