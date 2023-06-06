Team India: भारत ने नहीं जीता वर्ल्ड कप तो गिर जाएगी कोच द्रविड़ की कुर्सी! ये 3 दिग्गज बन सकते हैं टीम इंडिया के अगले कोच
Rahul Dravid: टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा के लिए इस साल चुनौती जितनी बड़ी है उससे भी ज्यादा बड़ी ये हेड कोच राहुल द्रविड़ के लिए भी है. टीम इंडिया का इस साल का सबसे बड़ा टारगेट अपने ही देश में आयोजित होने वाला 2023 वनडे वर्ल्ड कप जीतना है. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Team India Next Head Coach: टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा के लिए इस साल चुनौती जितनी बड़ी है उससे भी ज्यादा बड़ी ये हेड कोच राहुल द्रविड़ के लिए भी है. टीम इंडिया का इस साल का सबसे बड़ा टारगेट अपने ही देश में आयोजित होने वाला 2023 वनडे वर्ल्ड कप जीतना है. टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और हेड कोच राहुल द्रविड़ के लिए ये सबसे बड़ी अग्निपरीक्षा होगी. टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2022 का खिताब जीतने का मौका गंवाने के बाद अब टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच राहुल द्रविड़ के लिए 2023 वनडे वर्ल्ड कप सबसे बड़ा टेस्ट होगा. 

