Team India: टीम इंडिया से बाहर होने की कगार पर पहुंचे ये 3 खिलाड़ी, BCCI तुरंत लेगी तगड़ा एक्शन!
topStories1hindi1735993
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: टीम इंडिया से बाहर होने की कगार पर पहुंचे ये 3 खिलाड़ी, BCCI तुरंत लेगी तगड़ा एक्शन!

BCCI: विराट कोहली, चेतेश्वर पुजारा और रोहित शर्मा की तिकड़ी ने भारतीय क्रिकेटप्रेमियों को मुस्कुराने के कई मौके दिए हैं, लेकिन अपने करियर के आखिरी पड़ाव पर खड़ी इस तिकड़ी के बाद टेस्ट बल्लेबाजी में भारत कितना तैयार है, यह बड़ा सवाल है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में मिली हार ने BCCI को हल निकालने के लिए सोचने पर विवश कर दिया है.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: टीम इंडिया से बाहर होने की कगार पर पहुंचे ये 3 खिलाड़ी, BCCI तुरंत लेगी तगड़ा एक्शन!

Team India Cricketer: विराट कोहली, चेतेश्वर पुजारा और रोहित शर्मा की तिकड़ी ने भारतीय क्रिकेटप्रेमियों को मुस्कुराने के कई मौके दिए हैं, लेकिन अपने करियर के आखिरी पड़ाव पर खड़ी इस तिकड़ी के बाद टेस्ट बल्लेबाजी में भारत कितना तैयार है, यह बड़ा सवाल है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में मिली हार ने BCCI को हल निकालने के लिए सोचने पर विवश कर दिया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Forbes
Forbes ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, रिलायंस ने हासिल किया नया मुकाम, 8 स्थान ऊपर पहुंची...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rakesh Omprakash Mehra
Ramayan के बाद Mahabharat की बारी, इस सितारे को लेकर हो रही ‘कर्ण’ बनाने की तैयारी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
syria
Syria में हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, 22 अमेरिकी सैनिक घायल, US आर्मी ने दी जानकारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?