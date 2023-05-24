World Cup: वर्ल्ड कप में शुभमन गिल के लिए खतरा बना ये धुरंधर बल्लेबाज, गेंदबाजों की उड़ाता है धज्जियां!
Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 02:53 AM IST

ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Indian Cricket Team : भारत को इसी साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ICC ODI World Cup) की मेजबानी करनी है. टीम इंडिया इस आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट में प्रबल दावेदार के रूप में उतरेगी. फिलहाल तो ये तय माना जा रहा है कि इस आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा के साथ शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill) पारी का आगाज करेंगे लेकिन एक धाकड़ बल्लेबाज अपने प्रदर्शन से सेलेक्टर्स का ध्यान खींच रहा है.

