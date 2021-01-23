Ajinkya Rahane ने जीता दिल, Kangaroo Cake काटने से किया इनकार

नई दिल्ली: ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारत को 2-1 से टेस्ट सीरीज जिताने के बाद अजिंक्य रहाणे (Ajinkya Rahane) को हर तरफ से वाहवाही मिली है. मुंबई (Mumbai) पहुंचने पर उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया गया. भारत लौटने के बाद उन्होंने साबित किया कि वो न सिर्फ अच्छे कप्तान हैं, बल्कि एक बेहतरीन इंसान भी हैं.
'कंगारु केक' नहीं काटा
बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी (Border-Gavaskar Trophy) जीतकर लौटे अजिंक्य रहाणे (Ajinkya Rahane) जब अपने घर पहुंचे तब उनके पड़ोसियों ने एक खास तरह का केक मंगाया. इस केक पर तिरंगा थामे कंगारू की आकृति बनी हुई थी. रहाणे ने बेहद विनम्रता से इस केक को काटने से इनकार कर दिया.
Rahane refused to cut the cake with kangaroo on top !
AUS में कंगारु की अहमियत
कंगारू (Kangaroo) न सिर्फ ऑस्ट्रेलिया (Australia) का राष्ट्रीय पशु है, बल्कि इस देश के राष्ट्रीय चिन्ह 'कोट ऑफ आर्म्स' (Coat of Arms) में भी इस पशु की तस्वीर है. यहां की कुछ करेंसी में भी कंगारू की फोटो है. यही वजह है कि रहाणे ने इस राष्ट्रीय प्रतीक का अपमान करना सही नहीं समझा.
रहाणे की तस्वीर वायरल
अजिंक्य रहाणे (Ajinkya Rahane) कंगारु केक (Kangaroo Cake) के सामने अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं. उनकी ये तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है. फैंस इस भारतीय क्रिकेटर की जमकर तारीफें कर रहे हैं. आइये देखते हैं कुछ चुनिंदा ट्वीट्स.
What defines a player is not only his game in the field but the humility and and mutual respect shown in real life. Ajinkya Rahane by refusing to cut the cake with Kangaroo on top has shown it's real life embodiment. Kudos
So Rahane refused to cut a cake which had a kangaroo on it. Ek hi dil hain Rahane bhai, kitni baar jeetoge
Captain Ajinkya Rahane denies to cut Kangaroo's cake which arranged by their neighbours after his welcome home
That's shown Legend's class off the field & taught us that, we have respect your opponent no matter how they performed with us.
@ajinkyarahane88 ...
Epitome of Humbleness and Brand Ambassador of #Sportsmanship #jinks #Rahane #Rahane4captaincy #INDvsAUSTest #kangaroo pic.twitter.com/d1jNGgtvKu
