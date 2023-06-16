W,W,W,W,W,W... 1 ओवर में 6 विकेट लेकर इस खिलाड़ी ने मचाया कोहराम, नानी भी हैं चैंपियन
6 Wickets in 6 Balls: क्रिकेट मैदान पर अक्सर ऐसे वाकये हो जाते हैं, जिन पर भरोसा करना मुश्किल होता है. ऐसा ही कुछ हुआ, जब 6 गेंद पर लगातार विकेट निकालते हुए एक जूनियर खिलाड़ी ने क्रिकेट जगत में कोहराम मचा दिया.

Jun 16, 2023

Cricket Record, 6 Wickets in 6 Balls : क्रिकेट मैदान पर अक्सर ऐसा कुछ हो जाता है, जिस पर भरोसा करना मुश्किल होता है. कई बार नामुमकिन से दिखने वाले लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिए जाते हैं तो कई बार असंभव से कैच लपके जाते हैं. ऐसा ही नामुमकिन सा दिखने वाला काम क्रिकेट के मैदान पर हुआ, जब एक जूनियर खिलाड़ी ने 6 गेंदों पर 6 विकेट ले लिए.

