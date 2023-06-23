Virat Kohli: 2010 में हुआ कमाल दोहराने जा रहे हैं कोहली, बन जाएंगे सिर्फ दूसरे भारतीय खिलाड़ी
Virat Kohli: 2010 में हुआ कमाल दोहराने जा रहे हैं कोहली, बन जाएंगे सिर्फ दूसरे भारतीय खिलाड़ी

Team India: विराट कोहली दुनिया के महान बल्लेबाजों की लिस्ट में शुमार हैं. उनकी तुलना दुनिया के दिग्गज बल्लेबाजों से क्यों की जाती है. इसकी शायद ही किसी क्रिकेट प्रेमी को बताने की जरूरत है. अब कोहली के नाम एक और बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होने जा रहा है, जो आज से 13 साल पहले यानी 2010 में हुआ था वह फिर से आगामी वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर देखने को मिल सकता है. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

Virat Kohli: 2010 में हुआ कमाल दोहराने जा रहे हैं कोहली, बन जाएंगे सिर्फ दूसरे भारतीय खिलाड़ी

Virat Kohli Records: अपने अभी तक के क्रिकेट करियर में टीम इंडिया के स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली ने कई बड़े रिकॉर्ड, उपलब्धियां अपने नाम की हैं. उन्होंने सचिन तेंदुलकर के कई बड़े रिकॉर्ड तोड़कर अपना नाम दर्ज करा लिया है. अब विराट के पास एक और बड़ी उपलब्धि नाम करने का मौका है, जो पूरा भी हो जाएगा. वह ऐसी उपलब्धि अपने नाम करने वाले हैं जो भारत के सिर्फ एकमात्र बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदलुकर ही कर पाए हैं और आखिरी बार भारतीय क्रिकेट में 2010 में हुआ था.

