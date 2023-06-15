Virat Kohli: WTC फाइनल हार को भुला नहीं पा रहे हैं कोहली? शेयर किया ऐसा पोस्ट; टूट जाएगा फैंस का दिल!
Virat Kohli: WTC फाइनल हार को भुला नहीं पा रहे हैं कोहली? शेयर किया ऐसा पोस्ट; टूट जाएगा फैंस का दिल!

WTC Final 2023: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ हुए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच में टीम इंडिया की हार ने खिलाड़ियों के साथ-साथ करोड़ों भारतीय फैंस का भी दिल तोड़ा है. विराट कोहली ने इस मैच के बाद इंस्टा स्टोरी शेयर कर अपनी भावनाएं व्यक्त की थीं. अब कोहली ने एक और स्टोरी शेयर की है जिसे पढ़कर उनके फैंस निराश हो जाएंगे.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Virat Kohli: WTC फाइनल हार को भुला नहीं पा रहे हैं कोहली? शेयर किया ऐसा पोस्ट; टूट जाएगा फैंस का दिल!

Virat Kohli Instagram Story: टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ हुए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 में 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इसके साथ ही टीम इंडिया ने लगातार दूसरी बार टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने का मौका गंवाया है. इतना ही नहीं टीम का एक बार फिर ICC ट्रॉफी जीतने का सपना भी ध्वस्त हो गया. विराट कोहली ने मैच के बाद इंस्टा स्टोरी शेयर कर अपनी भावनाएं व्यक्त की थीं. अब कोहली ने एक और स्टोरी शेयर की है.

