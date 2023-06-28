World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 में नहीं खेलेगी वेस्टइंडीज की टीम? खुद ही खोद लिया अपने लिए गड्ढा
topStories1hindi1757392
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 में नहीं खेलेगी वेस्टइंडीज की टीम? खुद ही खोद लिया अपने लिए गड्ढा

West Indies team: दो बार की वर्ल्ड चैंपियन वेस्टइंडीज पर वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से बाहर होने का खतरा मंडरा रहा है. जिम्बाब्वे में खेले जा रहे क्वालीफायर इवेंट में वेस्टइंडीज का प्रदर्शन अभी तक काफी खराब रहा है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

Trending Photos

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 में नहीं खेलेगी वेस्टइंडीज की टीम? खुद ही खोद लिया अपने लिए गड्ढा

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup 2023) 5 अक्टूबर से 19 नवंबर  तक भारत में खेला जाएगा. इस टूर्नामेंट में कुल 10 टीमें होंगी. इसमें भारत, इंग्लैंड, पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, न्यूजीलैंड, अफगानिस्तान और साउथ अफीक्रा की टीमें रैंकिग के हिसाब से वर्ल्ड कप के लिए क्वालीफाई कर चुकी हैं. वहीं, जिम्बाब्वे में खेले जा रहे क्वालीफायर इवेंट में अब 6 टीमें वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 में दो शेष स्थानों के लिए प्रतिस्पर्धा कर रही हैं. इसी बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है. दो बार की वर्ल्ड चैंपियन वेस्टइंडीज पर इस टूर्नामेंट से बाहर होने का खतरा मंडरा रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 28 June 2023
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
ias stuti charan
फुल टाइम जॉब के साथ की UPSC की तैयारी, हासिल की तीसरी रैंक, बनीं IAS ऑफिसर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
Sussanne Khan
Arslan Goni संग वेकेशन पर Sussanne khan, बिकिनी पहन करती दिखीं इन्जॉय
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग