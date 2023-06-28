World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप में टीम इंडिया का सचिन बनेगा ये खिलाड़ी, सामने आया बड़ा नाम
Team India: टीम इंडिया के पूर्व ओपनर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कहा कि भारतीय टीम ने 2011 में जिस तरह से महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर के लिए वर्ल्ड कप जीता था उसी तरह मौजूद टीम को आगामी वर्ल्ड कप विराट कोहली के लिए यादगार बनाना चाहिए. भारत ने 2011 में अपनी सरजमीं पर वर्ल्ड कप का खिताब जीता था और कोहली उस टीम का हिस्सा थे.

World Cup 2023: टीम इंडिया के पूर्व ओपनर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कहा कि भारतीय टीम ने 2011 में जिस तरह से महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर के लिए वर्ल्ड कप जीता था उसी तरह मौजूद टीम को आगामी वर्ल्ड कप विराट कोहली के लिए यादगार बनाना चाहिए. भारत ने 2011 में अपनी सरजमीं पर वर्ल्ड कप का खिताब जीता था और कोहली उस टीम का हिस्सा थे. टीम इसके बाद सिर्फ एक बार ही आईसीसी का कोई टूर्नामेंट (2013 में चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी) जीत सकी.

