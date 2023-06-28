World Cup 2023: वर्ल्‍ड कप के लिए पाकिस्तान टीम अगर नहीं आई भारत तो क्या होगा? ICC का ये है एक्शन-प्लान!
World Cup 2023: वर्ल्‍ड कप के लिए पाकिस्तान टीम अगर नहीं आई भारत तो क्या होगा? ICC का ये है एक्शन-प्लान!

ODI World Cup 2023: पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड वनडे वर्ल्‍ड कप 2023 के लिए भारत में अपनी टीम भेजने को लेकर अभी भी आशंकित है. पाकिस्तान टीम के भारत ना आने पर आईसीसी बड़ा फैसला ले सकता है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्‍ड कप के लिए पाकिस्तान टीम अगर नहीं आई भारत तो क्या होगा? ICC का ये है एक्शन-प्लान!

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 (ODI World Cup 2023) के लिए पाकिस्तान की टीम (Pakistan Cricket Team) भारत आएगी या नहीं इसको लेकर अभी तक कुछ भी साफ नहीं हुआ है. हालांकि, आईसीसी को यकीन है कि बाबर आजम की कप्तानी वाली टीम भारत में 50 ओवरों का वर्ल्ड कप खेलेगी. लेकिन पाकिस्तान की टीम भारत नहीं आती है तो ऐसे में इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) क्या फैसला ले सकता है, आइए आपको बताते हैं.

