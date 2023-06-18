World Cup 2023: क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए बड़ी खबर, वर्ल्ड कप 2023 को लेकर आईसीसी ने किया बड़ा ऐलान
World Cup 2023: क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए बड़ी खबर, वर्ल्ड कप 2023 को लेकर आईसीसी ने किया बड़ा ऐलान

ODI World Cup 2023: आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के क्वालीफायर मैच 18 जून से जिम्बाब्वे में खेले जाएंगे. इन मैचों से पहले आईसीसी ने बड़ा ऐलान किया है.

World Cup 2023: क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए बड़ी खबर, वर्ल्ड कप 2023 को लेकर आईसीसी ने किया बड़ा ऐलान

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 क्वालीफायर (World Cup Qualifier 2023) मैचों का आयोजन 18 जून से 9 जुलाई तक जिम्बाब्वे में किया जाएगा. वर्ल्ड कप क्वालीफायर में कुल 10 टीमें हिस्सा लेंगी, जबकि इस क्वालीफायर के जरिए दो टीमें वर्ल्ड कप मेन राउंड में अपनी जगह पक्की करेगी. आईसीसी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 (World Cup 2023) अक्टूबर-नवंबर के महीने में भारत में खेला जाएगा. क्वालीफायर मैचों से पहले आईसीसी ने बड़ा ऐलान किया है.

