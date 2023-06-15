Team India: टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटर ऋद्धिमान साहा ने अचानक लिया ये बड़ा फैसला, फैंस को लगेगा झटका!
Team India: टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटर ऋद्धिमान साहा ने अचानक लिया ये बड़ा फैसला, फैंस को लगेगा झटका!

IND vs WI: भारतीय टीम आगामी 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर होगी. इससे पहले ही टीम इंडिया के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ऋद्धिमान साहा ने अचानक अपने एक बड़ा फैसला ले लिया है.

Jun 15, 2023

Team India: टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटर ऋद्धिमान साहा ने अचानक लिया ये बड़ा फैसला, फैंस को लगेगा झटका!

Wriddhiman Saha: टीम इंडिया फिलहाल 1 महीने के रेस्ट पर है, जिसके बाद टीम आगामी 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर होगी. टीम इंडिया को विंडीज दौरे पर टेस्ट के साथ-साथ वनडे और टी20 सीरीज भी खेलनी है. दौरे की शुरुआत टेस्ट सीरीज से ही होगी. डोमिनिका में विंडसर पार्क 12-16 जुलाई तक पहले टेस्ट की मेजबानी करेगा. वहीं, दूसरा टेस्ट 20-24 जुलाई तक त्रिनिदाद में क्वींस पार्क ओवल में खेला जाएगा. इससे पहले ही टीम इंडिया के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ऋद्धिमान साहा ने अचानक एक बड़ा फैसला ले लिया है.

