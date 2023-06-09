IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी ने दिया 'धोखा'! WTC फाइनल में तोड़ा करोड़ों फैंस का दिल
WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने लगातार दूसरे दिन भारत के खिलाफ अपना दबदबा बरकरार रखा. मैच के दूसरे दिन टीम इंडिया का एक खिलाड़ी पूरी तरह फ्लॉप रहा.

WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS: द ओवल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने लगातार दूसरे दिन भारत के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में अपना दबदबा बरकरार रखा. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने ट्रैविस हेड के 163 रन और स्टीव स्मिथ के 121 रन के साथ एलेक्स केरीज के 48 रन की बदौलत पहली पारी में स्कोर को 469 तक पहुंचाया, जबकि भारत ने 38 ओवरों में पांच विकेट गवांकर 151 रन बनाए हैं. खेल के दूसरे दिन टीम इंडिया का एक खिलाड़ी पूरी तरह फ्लॉप रहा. इस खिलाड़ी से फैंस को सबसे ज्यादा उम्मीदें थीं.

