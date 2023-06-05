WTC Final में भारत के लिए काल बनेगा ऑस्ट्रेलिया का ये खूंखार खिलाड़ी! मीडिया के सामने दे दी धमकी
WTC Final में भारत के लिए काल बनेगा ऑस्ट्रेलिया का ये खूंखार खिलाड़ी! मीडिया के सामने दे दी धमकी

Team India: लंदन (इंग्लैंड) के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर 7 जून से होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का एक खूंखार खिलाड़ी टीम इंडिया के लिए काल बनेगा. इस कंगारू खिलाड़ी ने टीम इंडिया को मीडिया के सामने सरेआम धमकी दे दी है. 

WTC Final 2023: लंदन (इंग्लैंड) के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर 7 जून से होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का एक खूंखार खिलाड़ी टीम इंडिया के लिए काल बनेगा. इस कंगारू खिलाड़ी ने टीम इंडिया को मीडिया के सामने सरेआम धमकी दे दी है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्टार ऑलराउंडर कैमरून ग्रीन इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) की अपनी प्रभावशाली फॉर्म को भारत के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) के फाइनल में दोहराना चाहते हैं और उनका मानना है कि टी20 से पारंपरिक प्रारूप में बदलाव के बावजूद उन्हें अपने आक्रामक खेल में लगाम लगाने की जरूरत नहीं है.

