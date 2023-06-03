WTC Final: फाइनल मैच से पहले ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने मानी हार! टीम के ही बल्लेबाज ने दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान
WTC Final: फाइनल मैच से पहले ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने मानी हार! टीम के ही बल्लेबाज ने दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

WTC Final 2023: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के प्रमुख टेस्ट बल्लेबाज मार्नस लाबुशेन ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 फाइनल से पहले चौंकाने वाला बयान दिया है. उन्होंने टीम इंडिया के गेंदबाजों की जमकर तारीफ की है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

WTC Final: फाइनल मैच से पहले ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने मानी हार! टीम के ही बल्लेबाज ने दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 (WTC Final 2023) का फाइनल मैच भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 7 जून से  11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल (लंदन) के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. इस अहम मुकाबले से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के प्रमुख टेस्ट बल्लेबाज मार्नस लाबुशेन (Marnus Labuschagne) ने बड़ा बयान दिया है. मार्नस लाबुशेन इस समय टेस्ट में दुनिया के नंबर-1 बल्लेबाज हैं.

