WTC Final: WTC फाइनल से आखिरी समय में बाहर हुआ ये दिग्गज, आनन-फानन में रिप्लेसमेंट का ऐलान
WTC Final 2023: लंदन के द ओवल मैदान पर भारतीय टीम 7 जून से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (ICC WTC Final-2023) खेलने उतरेगी. मैच से महज 2 दिन पहले एक बड़ा अपडेट रविवार को मिला और एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी मुकाबले से बाहर हो गया.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

IND vs AUS, Josh Hazlewood Replacement: भारतीय टीम 7 जून से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (ICC WTC Final-2023) खेलने उतरेगी. लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर ये मुकाबला खेला जाना है, जिसके लिए दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी कड़ी प्रैक्टिस कर रहे हैं. इस बीच एक बड़ा अपडेट रविवार 4 जून को आया.  

