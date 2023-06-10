WTC Final: ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया पर बॉल टेंपरिंग का गंभीर आरोप! विराट को आउट करने के लिए गेंद से की गई छेड़छाड़?
WTC Final: ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया पर बॉल टेंपरिंग का गंभीर आरोप! विराट को आउट करने के लिए गेंद से की गई छेड़छाड़?

Ball-Tampering: आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल के बीच एक दिग्गज ने ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई टीम पर बॉल टेंपरिंग का आरोप लगा है. उन्होंने इसके सबूत भी किए पेश किए हैं.

Ball-Tampering WTC Final 2023: लंदन के ओवल मैदान पर भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेले जा रहे आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम फिलहाल बैकफुट पर हैं. पहली पारी में भारतीय बल्लेबाजों बुरा हाल देखने को मिला था. टॉप ऑर्डर का कोई भी बल्लेबाज बड़ी पारी नहीं खेल सका. इसी बीच ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई टीम पर बॉल टेंपरिंग का आरोप लगा है. ये आरोप पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर बासित अली ने लगाए हैं.

