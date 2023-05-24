IND vs AUS: इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी ने चुनी WTC फाइनल की प्लेइंग 11, टीम देख चकरा जाएगा सिर
IND vs AUS: इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी ने चुनी WTC फाइनल की प्लेइंग 11, टीम देख चकरा जाएगा सिर

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (Indian Cricket Team for WTC Final) के लिए एक पूर्व दिग्गज खिलाड़ी ने टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग 11 चुनी है. इस टीम में ईशान किशन को जगह नहीं मिली है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

Team India Probable Playing 11 For WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final) के लिए भारतीय टीम के कुछ खिलाड़ी इंग्लैंड पहुंच गए हैं. भारत को 7 जून से 11 जून तक लंदन के ओवल मैदान पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ ये बड़ा मुकाबला खेलना है. टीम इंडिया पूर्व हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री (Ravi Shastri) ने इस मैच के लिए अपनी प्लेइंग-11 भी चुन ली है. रवि शास्त्री (Ravi Shastri) ने ईशान किशन को अपनी टीम में शामिल नहीं किया है.

