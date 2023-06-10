IND vs AUS: अभी भारत से छिनी नहीं है WTC ट्रॉफी, फाइनल-डे पर विराट-रहाणे को करना होगा ये काम!
IND vs AUS: अभी भारत से छिनी नहीं है WTC ट्रॉफी, फाइनल-डे पर विराट-रहाणे को करना होगा ये काम!

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में अब आखिरी दिन का खेल बचा है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपनी दूसरी पारी 8 विकेट पर 270 रन बनाकर घोषित की. इससे टीम इंडिया को जीत के लिए 444 रन का टारगेट मिला.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 11:12 PM IST

IND vs AUS: अभी भारत से छिनी नहीं है WTC ट्रॉफी, फाइनल-डे पर विराट-रहाणे को करना होगा ये काम!

WTC Final, India vs Australia: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में अब आखिरी दिन का खेल बचा है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपनी दूसरी पारी 8 विकेट पर 270 रन बनाकर घोषित की. इससे टीम इंडिया को जीत के लिए 444 रन का टारगेट मिला. धाकड़ ओपनर रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी वाली टीम ने चौथे दिन तक अपने 3 विकेट गंवा दिए. अब 5वें और अंतिम दिन भारत प्लानिंग के साथ उतरेगा.

