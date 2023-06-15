Team India: ईशान किशन ने WTC Final के बाद तुरंत छोड़ा टीम का साथ, करियर के लिए लिया बड़ा फैसला
Team India News: टीम इंडिया के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ईशान किशन (Ishan Kishan) ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) के बाद अचानक टीम का साथ छोड़कर हर किसी को हैरान कर दिया है. दरअसल, ईशान किशन ने अपने करियर के लिए बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए एक बड़ा कदम उठाया है. 

Jun 15, 2023

Ishan Kishan News: टीम इंडिया के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ईशान किशन (Ishan Kishan) ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) के बाद अचानक टीम का साथ छोड़कर हर किसी को हैरान कर दिया है. दरअसल, ईशान किशन ने अपने करियर के लिए बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए एक बड़ा कदम उठाया है. वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में एक महीने से भी कम समय बाकी रह गया है, लेकिन ईशान किशन ने दलीप ट्रॉफी के लिए पूर्वी क्षेत्र की टीम से नाम वापस ले लिया है. भारत ए के कप्तान अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन टीम के कप्तान होंगे जबकि भारत के पूर्व स्पिनर शाहबाज नदीम उपकप्तान होंगे. 

