IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया को मिला WTC फाइनल जीतने का फॉर्मूला, द ओवल में ऐसे मिलेगी जीत!

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 7 जून से 11 जून तक लंदन के द ओवल में खेला जाएगा. इस मैच से पहले इंग्लैंड के पूर्व स्पिन गेंदबाज मोंटी पनेसर ने टीम इंडिया को अहम सलाह दी है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final) 7 जून से 11 जून तक लंदन के द ओवल में खेला जाएगा. इस मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया को किस प्लेइंग 11 से साथ उतरना चाहिए इसको लेकर इंग्लैंड के पूर्व स्पिन गेंदबाज मोंटी पनेसर ने बड़ा बयान दिया है. मोंटी पनेसर ने द ओवल की कंडीशन के बारे में बात करते हुए बताया है कि टीम इंडिया को किन गेंदबाजों को प्लेइंग 11 में शामिल करना चाहिए.

