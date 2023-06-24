IND vs WI: विंडीज दौरे से पहले बुरी खबर, कोच और स्टार खिलाड़ी के लगी गंभीर चोट; कराई गई सर्जरी
IND vs WI: विंडीज दौरे से पहले बुरी खबर, कोच और स्टार खिलाड़ी के लगी गंभीर चोट; कराई गई सर्जरी

India vs West Indies: टीम इंडिया के वेस्टइंडीज दौरे से पहले एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. विंडीज के एक स्टार ऑलराउंडर और टीम के असिस्टेंट कोच को चोट के चलते सर्जरी करवानी पड़ी है.

IND vs WI: विंडीज दौरे से पहले बुरी खबर, कोच और स्टार खिलाड़ी के लगी गंभीर चोट; कराई गई सर्जरी

India vs West Indies Series: टीम इंडिया 12 जुलाई से 13 अगस्त तक वेस्टइंडीज में दो टेस्ट मैच, तीन वनडे और पांच टी20 मैच खेलने हैं. टीम इंडिया ने आखिरी बार 2019 में सभी फॉर्मेट के मैचों के लिए वेस्टइंडीज का दौरा किया था और हर फॉर्मेट में सीरीज जीती थी. इस दौरे से पहले वेस्टइंडीज क्रिकेट टीम के लिए एक बुरी खबर सामने आई है. वेस्टइंडीज को एक-साथ दो बड़े झटके लगे हैं. विंडीज की टीम फिलहाल जिम्बाब्वे में वर्ल्ड कप 2023 क्वालीफायर (World Cup Qualifier 2023) मैच खेल रही है.

