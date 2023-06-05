Yash Dayal: लव जिहाद को लेकर इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने किया ऐसा पोस्ट, अब सरेआम मांगनी पड़ी माफी
Yash Dayal: लव जिहाद को लेकर इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने किया ऐसा पोस्ट, अब सरेआम मांगनी पड़ी माफी

Yash Dayal Instagram Story: गुजरात टाइटंस के लिए खेलने वाला एक तेज गेंदबाज विवादों फंसते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. एक सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के चलते इस खिलाड़ी को सरेआम माफी मांगनी पड़ी है.

Jun 05, 2023

Yash Dayal Love Jihad Post: आईपीएल 2023 में गुजरात टाइटंस (Gujarat Titans) के लिए खेलने वाला एक तेज गेंदबाज विवादों फंसते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. इस तेज गेंदबाज ने हाल ही में लव जिहाद को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट किया था. इस पोस्ट के चलते खिलाड़ी को सरेआम हाथ जोड़कर माफी भी मांगनी पड़ी है. ये खिलाड़ी ओर को नहीं बल्कि गुजरात टाइटंस (Gujarat Titans) के तेज गेंदबाज यश दयाल (Yash Dayal) हैं.

