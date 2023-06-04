Team India: टीम इंडिया के लिए 212 विकेट झटकने वाले खिलाड़ी ने कभी नहीं खेला टेस्ट मैच, चौंकाने वाला है नाम
Team India: टीम इंडिया के लिए 212 विकेट झटकने वाले खिलाड़ी ने कभी नहीं खेला टेस्ट मैच, चौंकाने वाला है नाम

Indian Cricket: टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी ने इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में अभी तक कुल  212 विकेट हासिल किए हैं. लेकिन इस खिलाड़ी ने टीम इंडिया के लिए एक भी टेस्ट मैच नहीं खेला है.

Jun 04, 2023

Team India: टीम इंडिया के लिए 212 विकेट झटकने वाले खिलाड़ी ने कभी नहीं खेला टेस्ट मैच, चौंकाने वाला है नाम

Indian Test Team: टेस्ट मैच क्रिकेट का सबसे बड़ा फॉर्मेट है. टेस्ट क्रिकेट में खेलना हर एक क्रिकेटर का सपना होता है, लेकिन बहुत कम खिलाड़ी ही टेस्ट टीम में जगह बनाने में कामयाब रहते हैं. टीम इंडिया में भी एक ऐसा ही खिलाड़ी है जिसका करियर टीम इंडिया में लगभग 7 साल का हो गया है, मगर टेस्ट में एक बार भी खेलने का मौका नहीं मिला है. ये खिलाड़ी टीम इंडिया के लिए वनडे और टी20 अभी तक कुल 212 विकेट झटके हैं.

