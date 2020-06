FIFA U-17 महिला वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर भारतीय गोलकीपर अदिति का आया बयान, जानिए क्या कहा

A dreamy weekend Grateful to the whole team and management of @gokulam_kerala_fc for organizing such an incredible celebration for becoming 'CHAMPIONS OF INDIA' . . This club is special and I am grateful to be a part of this club. They have set a precedent in India by celebrating and falicitating the women's team in the men's I-League match. I hope it motivates more I-league and ISL clubs to put up a women's team in the IWL next year and help in making the women's league more professional in India . . . A special thank you to the fans of Gokulam FC who turned up in great number at the stadium to celebrate this achievement with us . . Can't wait to wear this club jersey again next year Go MALABARIANS #gokulamfc #gokulam #keralafootball #indianfootball #womenfootball #shekicks #hergametoo #ShePower #malabarians

